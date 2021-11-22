Catholic League Condemns Biden Administration’s War on Men

Catholic League president Bill Donohue has verbally shredded a Biden administration report on gender equity, calling it “the most sexist statement ever written by a presidential administration.”

The “inescapable conclusion that fair-minded persons will come to after reading this report,” Dr. Donohue writes Monday, is: “Boys and men don’t count.”

In the report, titled “National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality,” Donohue observes, “boys and men are depicted as the enemy, at least indirectly, and it is the job of the federal government to liberate girls and women from them.”

“In the real world, boys and men are the most likely to be victims of violence, typically victimized by other boys and men,” Donohue adds. “This report, however, has nothing to say about this issue, though it does have much to say about violence. It’s just that the only victims that count are girls and women.”

In the hard-hitting critique, Donohue notes that the authors compare their work to that of the Emancipation Proclamation, a “risible” comparison underscoring the writers’ “hubris.”

The authors assert that Native American women “experience gender-based violence at higher rates,” which smacks of anti-Native American racism, Donohue notes, but then they say that the violence against Native American women is “often perpetrated by individuals who are not Native American.”

“Often? Are we to believe that white boys are taking Ubers to Indian reservations so they can beat up on their women?” Donohue asks rhetorically.

The report accords a special victim status to the “sexually challenged,” Donohue observes, meaning the growing number of confused “nonbinary people.”

One of the report’s more humorous assertions is that girls and women are not only victimized by men but also by the weather.

“Climate change presents unique threats to women, girls, and other underserved populations,” the report states, citing examples of “extreme heat, air pollution, and infectious disease exposure.”

“What allows the guys to escape these things is never explained,” Donohue quips.

The Biden administration’s obsession with female underprivilege clashes with the data, he continues, noting that a recent Pew survey found that young women are more likely to be enrolled in college today than young men, and while underscoring the “strong correlation between college completion and lifetime earnings and wealth accumulation.”

“Biden has thrown men to the curb,” Donohue concludes. “A more sexist report would be impossible to find.”

Follow @tdwilliamsrome