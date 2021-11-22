Poll: Joe Biden’s Job Approval Underwater in 45 States

President Joe Biden’s job approval numbers have continuously spiraled downward, showing the president underwater in 45 states, according to the CIVIQS rolling job approval average.

Forty-five states have the president with a higher job disapproval rate than approval, according to the CIVIQS rolling job approval poll, covering the president’s job approval on a rolling basis since his inauguration. This is compared to only five states that show a higher approval rating for Biden.

Evidentially, California — a typically solid blue state — shows Biden’s approval close to flipping, with only a two-point margin. Forty-five percent of the respondents from the state said they approve of Biden, while 43 percent disapprove.

Overall, the ten-month rolling average of the president’s job approval is now at 54 percent disapproval compared to only 37 percent approval, with nine percent expressing no opinion. Biden’s net approval is at negative 18 percent.

Broken down by age groups 18 to 34, 35 to 49, and 65-plus, all responded with 54 percent disapproval of Biden, while the age range of 50 to 64 showed 55 percent disapproval.

The CIVIQS rolling job approval average had 129,460 responses that were tracked between January 20 snd November 20. The CIVIQS tracking model is meant to capture the shifts in attitude of various groups over time across all 50 states. These changes can happen either over time or rapidly.

Biden’s job approval has gotten worse in the last month. At the nine-month mark of the poll, Biden’s job approval was underwater in 41 states, and nine states showed Biden with a higher approval.

Overall the nine-month rolling average showed Biden with 53 percent disapproval and 38 percent approval, with nine percent expressing no opinion. At the time, Biden’s net approval was at negative 15 percent.

During his first ten months in office, the president has faced numerous challenges, such as a botched Afghanistan withdrawal causing the death of 13 U.S servicemembers and leaving of U.S. citizens, Afghan allies, and vulnerable Afghans left in the county controlled by Taliban terrorists.

More recently, the Biden administration is also in the middle of a months-long supply chain crisis. At one point, there were over one hundred ships off the coast of the U.S. waiting to dock in either the Port of Los Angeles or the Port of Long Beach with foreign goods.

For nearly two months of the crisis, Biden’s U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was missing. Later, it was uncovered that he was on paid family leave with his husband, Chasten, and their two newborn babies.

As the country heads into the holidays, the price of having a Thanksgiving dinner is up 14 percent from last year and will be the most expensive on record.

According to statistics released from the Farm Bureau, “The average cost of a classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 rose to $53.31, 14 percent higher than last year’s $46.90.” The Farm Bureau also found that the price of having two frozen pie crusts, dinner rolls, fresh cranberries, milk, and sweet potatoes is also up.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Americans have been facing the highest prices for gasoline since 2014. Breitbart News reported that the national average cost of gas rose to $3.402, when the national average was $3.192 a month prior. In October, the gas price rose every day for the first 27 days, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.