BLM Responds to Kyle Rittenhouse’s Support: ‘I Don’t F*** with You’

Paul Bois

The avowed Marxist organization Black Lives Matter, a.k.a. BLM, issued a not-so-classy response to the now-acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse’s expressed support: “I don’t fuck with you.”

During his interview with Tucker Carlson of Fox News, Rittenhouse shocked liberals and conservatives alike when he said he actually supports the BLM movement, citing prosecutorial misconduct.

“I’m not a racist person,” he told Carlson. “I support the BLM movement. I support peacefully demonstrating. I believe there needs to be change. I believe there’s a lot of prosecutorial misconduct, not just in my case but in other cases. It’s just amazing to see how much a prosecutor can take advantage of someone.”

Black Lives Matter later tweeted the Big Sean rap song “I Don’t Fuck with You,” often abbreviated as “IDFWY.”

BLM suddenly embracing Kyle Rittenhouse as one of their own would be an entirely unlikely reversal, given the organization referred to the 18-year-old as a “terrorist” shortly after a jury acquitted him on the basis of self-defense for killing two white people who attacked him during the Kenosha riots of 2020.

Members of the Black Lives Matter movement have also publicly condemned Kyle Rittenhouse.

“We are waiting for the federal government to charge Rittenhouse with first-degree murder,” Black Lives Matter activist Troy Gaston told Breitbart News after the verdict.

