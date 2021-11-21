Rittenhouse: ‘I’m Not a Racist Person — I Support the BLM Movement’

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was recently acquitted by a Kenosha, WI jury on multiple charges, including murder, told Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson that he actually supported peaceful demonstrations and the Black Lives Matter movement.

He also insists he is not racist during a preview of an interview set to air on Monday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“This case has nothing to do with race,” Rittenhouse said. “It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense.”

“I’m not a racist person,” he continued. “I support the BLM movement. I support peacefully demonstrating. I believe there needs to be change. I believe there’s a lot of prosecutorial misconduct, not just in my case but in other cases. It’s just amazing to see how much a prosecutor can take advantage of someone.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor