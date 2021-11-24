Accused Illegal Alien Serial Killer to Face Trial Next Year After Mistrial

Billy Chemirmir, a 48-year-old illegal alien accused of murdering 24 elderly Americans across Collin County and Dallas County, Texas, is likely to face another trial early next year following a mistrial.

As Breitbart News has reported for years, Chemirmir, an illegal alien from Kenya who later secured a green card, is accused of murdering 24 elderly Americans in Texas from April 2016 to 2018.

Dallas County, Texas, prosecutors started the first of two trials against Chemirmir, where they sought a life sentence, detailing evidence that included testimony from 91-year-old Mary Bartel, who alleges Chemirmir attempted to murder and rob her as he allegedly did with all of his victims.

Late last week, a mistrial was declared after the 12-member jury stated that they were “hopelessly deadlocked” 11-to-1 as a single juror blocked a verdict. Now, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot (D) is suggesting that a second trial may begin in early 2022.

A mistrial was declared in the murder trial of 48-year-old illegal alien Billy Chemirmir, accused of murdering 24 elderly Americans across Collin County and Dallas County, Texas, as the jury remained “hopelessly deadlocked” 11-to-1. https://t.co/Q3aT0WbAGm — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 24, 2021

“We don’t win every case … if the perception is that every time we go to trial, we get 12 people to agree with us. That’s not correct,” Creuzot told FOX 4 News. “What we’re planning to do is to analyze what we may not have done as well and do better.”

“I’ve always said we will try him twice,” Creuzot said. “We will get two convictions, and we will not stop until we get two convictions on Mr. Chemirmir.”

In the meantime, the Angel Families of the victims want Collin County prosecutors to bring their case against Chemirmir for the murder of their loved ones.

“We are sickened that we have to come back and hear the same evidence again, the same correct and just evidence,” the daughter of Phyllis Payne said after news of the mistrial.

According to prosecutors, Chemirmir would break into a victims’ residence, smother them to death with a pillow, steal their belongings, and then sell their belongings online.

Chemirmir’s 24 alleged victims are:

83-year-old Leah Corken

82-year-old Juanita Purdy

88-year-old Mary Brooks

84-year-old Minnie Campbell

82-year-old Ann Conklin

75-year-old Rosemary Curtis

85-year-old Norma French

92-year-old Doris Gleason

81-year-old Lu Thi Harris

81-year-old Carolyn MacPhee

81-year-old Miriam Nelson

91-year-old Phyllis Payne

94-year-old Phoebe Perry

80-year-old Martha Williams

82-year-old Joyce Abramowitz

87-year-old Glenna Day

89-year-old Solomon Spring

90-year-old Doris Wasserman

86-year-old Margaret White

79-year-old Diana Delahunty

93-year-old Mamie Dell Miya

86-year-old Catherine Probst Sinclair

90-year-old Marilyn Bixler

An 81-year-old “Jane Doe”

Soon after Chemirmir’s arrest in May 2019, Breitbart News exclusively reported that Chemirmir first arrived in the U.S. on a B-2 tourist visa in July 2003. Though Chemirmir was supposed to only temporarily be in the U.S., he overstayed his visa and became an illegal alien who was eligible for deportation.

Rather than being deported — thus making him ineligible to ever secure legal status in the U.S. — Chemirmir was able to use a loophole in the nation’s legal immigration system, allowing him to obtain a green card after marrying an American citizen. In November 2007, Chemirmir was approved for a green card.

Chemirmir had a criminal record, Breitbart News exclusively learned, including convictions for drunk driving, trespassing, assault, and obstructing a police officer.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.