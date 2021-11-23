A mistrial was declared in the murder trial of 48-year-old illegal alien Billy Chemirmir, accused of murdering 24 elderly Americans across Collin County and Dallas County, Texas, as the jury remained “hopelessly deadlocked” 11-to-1.

As Breitbart News has reported for years, Chemirmir, an illegal alien from Kenya who later secured a green card, is accused of murdering 24 elderly Americans in Texas from April 2016 to 2018.

Dallas County, Texas, prosecutors started the first of two trials against Chemirmir, where they sought a life sentence, detailing evidence that included testimony from 91-year-old Mary Bartel who alleges Chemirmir attempted to murder and rob her as he allegedly did with all of his victims.

Prosecutors told the 12-person jury that Chemirmir would break into a victims’ residence, smother them with a pillow until they were dead, steal their belongings and then sell their belongings online.

Chemirmir’s 24 alleged victims are:

83-year-old Leah Corken

82-year-old Juanita Purdy

88-year-old Mary Brooks

84-year-old Minnie Campbell

82-year-old Ann Conklin

75-year-old Rosemary Curtis

85-year-old Norma French

92-year-old Doris Gleason

81-year-old Lu Thi Harris

81-year-old Carolyn MacPhee

81-year-old Miriam Nelson

91-year-old Phyllis Payne

94-year-old Phoebe Perry

80-year-old Martha Williams

82-year-old Joyce Abramowitz

87-year-old Glenna Day

89-year-old Solomon Spring

90-year-old Doris Wasserman

86-year-old Margaret White

79-year-old Diana Delahunty

93-year-old Mamie Dell Miya

86-year-old Catherine Probst Sinclair

90-year-old Marilyn Bixler

An 81-year-old “Jane Doe”

Late last week, as the jury went into deliberations, messages came back to the court that one juror had effectively stalled the process. The juror did not ask to again see the evidence presented at trial nor did they suggest that they would change their mind in their conclusion.

The jury sent a note to the court stating they were “hopelessly deadlocked.” The judge presiding over the case declared a mistrial as a result of the 11-to-1 hung jury.

“She didn’t even go back to [look at the evidence]. She had her mind made up before she walked in,” a family member of one of the victims told local media.

The Angel Families said they are “sickened” by the outcome of the trial and called on Collins County prosecutors to now move forward with a murder trial against Chemirmir.

“We are sickened that we have to come back and hear the same evidence again, the same correct and just evidence … that Billy Chemirmir has killed so many people. We’re sick that we have to come back and hear this again,” the daughter of Phyllis Payne said.

Cheryl Pangburn, the daughter of Marilyn Bixler, said the Angel Families’ two objectives are securing a life sentence without parole for Chemirmir and reforming the way the state’s senior center facilities operate to ensure such a case never occurs again.

At the start of the trial, the Angel Families were not allowed in the courtroom due to regulations stemming from the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. That decision, they said, was “unfair and unfavorable” and must change at the next trial.

“I think it was very unfair and unfavorable to us that we were not in the courthouse today,” one of the family members said.

“Having a chance to look at Billy Chemirmir … and having the jury to look at the victims’ children here that are … what they felt like and they’re feeling,” he continued. “It was the wrong thing to do. If we had that, we’d have had a much better chance and would have won this hands down.”

Soon after Chemirmir’s arrest in May 2019, Breitbart News exclusively reported that Chemirmir first arrived in the U.S. on a B-2 tourist visa in July 2003. Though Chemirmir was supposed to only temporarily be in the U.S., he overstayed his visa and became an illegal alien who was eligible for deportation.

Rather than being deported — and thus making him ineligible to ever secure legal status in the U.S. — Chemirmir was able to use a loophole in the nation’s legal immigration system, allowing him to obtain a green card after marrying an American citizen. In November 2007, Chemirmir was approved for a green card.

Chemirmir had a criminal record, Breitbart News exclusively learned, including convictions for drunk driving, trespassing, assault, and obstructing a police officer.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.