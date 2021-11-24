Biden Mandates Vax for Cross-Border Truckers, Exempts Border Crossers

In January 2022, President Joe Biden’s administration will begin implementing a Chinese coronavirus vaccine mandate on all cross-border travelers, primarily truck drivers, at United States land ports of entry while exempting illegal border crossers.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden’s administration is planning to require the vaccine for all essential cross-border travelers entering U.S. land ports of entry. The mandate is mostly be targeted at truck drivers who cross between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

“President Joe Biden will require essential, nonresident travelers crossing U.S. land borders, such as truck drivers, government and emergency response officials, to be fully vaccinated beginning on Jan. 22, the administration planned to announce,” the Associated Press reports.

Noticeably exempt from the vaccine mandate are border crossers and illegal aliens, hundreds of thousands of whom successfully get released into the U.S. interior as a result of Biden’s expansive Catch and Release program.

For months, Biden and White House officials have refused to endorse a vaccine mandate for border crossers even as millions of Americans are facing layoffs if they do not take the vaccine.

“They’re not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said when asked in September why Americans are required to get the vaccine while border crossers remain exempt.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has made clear that they are simply offering the vaccine to border crossers who are apprehended but are not requiring the vaccine.

Democrats in Congress, like the Biden administration, have refused to endorse vaccine mandates for millions of foreign nationals. In September, House Democrats voted down a plan that would have imposed vaccine mandates on legal immigrants who wish to adjust their status to remain living in the U.S.

Top DHS officials expect more than two million border crossers to have arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border by the end of the year. Few to none, experts have said, are vaccinated.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.