Biden’s DHS Expects Over 2M Illegal Aliens at U.S. Border by End of 2021

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says he expects that by the end of this year, more than two million illegal aliens will have attempted to cross the United States-Mexico border since January.

During a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Mayorkas confirmed that he believes more than two million illegal aliens will have arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border by year-end.

When Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) asked Mayorkas if he expected the total to reach more than two million crossings from January to December, he said, “I believe that is correct.”

Mayorkas did not disclose the number of illegal aliens who have successfully entered the U.S. through the southern border, stating he did not have the information on hand. For months, lawmakers have sought data on the number of illegal aliens released into the U.S. since Biden took office.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has revealed that at least more than half a million border crossers and illegal aliens have been released into the U.S. since January.

On Tuesday, DHS revealed that nearly 159,000 illegal aliens were apprehended at the border in the month of October. Previously, experts had projected about 1.7 million illegal aliens arriving at the border for the calendar year.

The admission from Mayorkas comes as Americans give overwhelmingly low marks to President Joe Biden’s administration when it comes to illegal immigration. The latest Harvard/Harris Poll shows that 54 percent of Americans believe Biden is “creating an open border” with his policies and 65 percent say he is “encouraging” illegal immigration to the U.S.

