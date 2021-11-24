Report: Airline Passenger Yells, ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ After Arrest for Refusing to Wear Mask

Las Vegas police arrested a woman at McCarran International Airport Sunday who shouted “Let’s Go, Brandon” as she was removed from a flight for refusing to wear a mask.

Katrina Alspaugh of Las Vegas was arrested for one charge of violating airport rules, according to a police report via KLAS news in Las Vegas.

The trouble reportedly started before Asplaugh even boarded the plane. According to police, Asplaugh attempted to punch another passenger who commented on the fact she was not wearing a mask. However, the passenger declined to press charges and Asplaugh boarded her flight.

According to KLAS:

When officers arrived at the Allegiant flight gate, Alspaugh was standing on the jet bridge, they said. An airline representative had removed her from the flight and issued her a trespass notice from the company. According to police, as Alspaugh was being taken off the jet bridge in a wheelchair, she yelled obscenities and ‘Let’s go Brandon.’ Police said this only added to the disturbance and they arrested her.

“Let’s Go, Brandon” became a popular chant at sporting events and a form of protest against Joe Biden after NBC NASCAR reporter Kelli Stavast fraudulently claimed on live television that a crowd chanting “F*ck Joe Biden” was actually chanting “Let’s Go, Brandon,” in honor of Talladega winner and NASCAR driver Brandon Brown.

(Isaac Brekken/NASCAR via Getty Images)

Since then, those wishing to express a non-profane, negative sentiment towards Biden, have used “Let’s Go, Brandon” instead.

“Alspaugh was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Court records did not indicate any conditions of bail, though the charge is a misdemeanor. Alspaugh was not listed in the jail log as of Tuesday,” KLAS reported.