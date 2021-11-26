Florida Reports Lowest Coronavirus Cases per Capita as Blue States Surge

Hannah Bleau

Florida, which came under a constant wave of scrutiny from blue state leaders and the establishment media throughout the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, is reporting the lowest coronavirus cases per capita in the nation as other states are experiencing significant surges.

As of Friday, Florida reported a daily average of 1,393 cases, or six per 100,000, representing a two percent decrease of cases in the last two weeks alone. While Florida stood throughout the pandemic as the target of the establishment media and blue state leaders, such as disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), it has for weeks maintained its status as having one of the lowest — if not the lowest — per capita case count in the entire nation. 

“They don’t want to tell you this, but Florida for like almost a month has been either the lowest or one of the lowest COVID in the entire country,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said during a press conference in Brandon, Florida, last week, where he signed legislation designed to protect workers from vaccine mandates. 

Newly sworn-in Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an event at the Freedom Tower where he named Barbara Lagoa to the Florida Supreme Court on January 09, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Mr. DeSantis was sworn in yesterday as the 46th governor of the state of Florida.(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images,)

“You see it surging in other parts. The corporate media, they don’t like it when it surges in other parts. They only like it when it surges in places that they don’t like,” he explained. 

“And so, I don’t know if they’re even going to cover that, but I see it happening, and it was something that was obviously predictable,” he said. 

Other states are not faring as well, and many of them happen to be some of the biggest champions of lockdowns throughout the pandemic. 

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) Michigan is experiencing one of the biggest spikes in the nation, reporting a daily average of 8,457 cases, or 85 per 100,000. That represents an 88 percent increase over the last two weeks. In that same period of time, hospitalizations went up 11 percent, while Florida’s have gone down by 12 percent. 

New York is currently reporting a daily average of 6,666 cases, or 34 per 100,000. That reflects a 37 percent increase in cases over the last 14 days as hospitalizations go up 27 percent in the same time frame. 

Similarly, Pennsylvania is reporting a daily average of 6,251 cases, or 49 per 100,00 — an increase of 40 percent in the last two weeks. Keystone State hospitalizations have spiked 25 percent in the same period of time.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 18: Emergency Room nurses and EMTs tend to patients in hallways at the Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital on August 18, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Across Houston, hospitals have been forced to treat hundreds of patients in hallways and corridors as their emergency rooms are being overwhelmed due to the sharp increase in Delta variant cases. Hospitals are straining to keep up with the surge of new coronavirus patients as schools and businesses continue to reopen. Houston has seen an upward increase in Delta infections, and research is showing the Delta variant to be 60% more contagious than its predecessor the Alpha variant, also known as COVID-19. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The news comes amid emerging concerns about another coronavirus variant stemming from South Africa, B.1.1.529, which will likely be called Nu. 

While the United Kingdom announced its plans to halt air travel from Southern Africa due to the variant, suspending flights from “South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia and Zimbabwe,” President Biden had left early for his Thanksgiving vacation in Nantucket. 

