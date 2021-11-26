Joe Biden Slammed for Calling Trump’s Travel Restrictions Racist, Xenophobic After Enacting His Own

US President Joe Biden reacts as he delivers remarks on the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the rule that will allow the passage of the Build Back Better Act in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, DC on November 6, 2021. - The President …
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

President Joe Biden on Friday was slammed for enacting travel restrictions on eight countries due to a fresh coronavirus variant after calling Former President Trump’s coronavirus travel restrictions in 2020 racist and xenophobic.

Trump issued travel restrictions on countries around the globe after the Chinese Coronavirus pandemic landed in the United States in 2020. Biden was quick to label those protectionist measures racist and xenophobic.

On Friday, the world was awakened to a rapidly spreading coronavirus variant, dubbed the Biden variant, originating from African nations.

Biden issued a travel ban on the African nations Friday, causing many individuals to note his hypocrisy:

