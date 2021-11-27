Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), stopped by Breitbart News Saturday and gave the following message to Democrat politicians: “Retire or you’re going to lose next fall.”

LISTEN:

Boyle opened the show asking the Chairman his plans for Republicans to retake the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and remove Rep. Nancy Pelosi from the Speaker’s position.

“You win campaigns with great candidates, with the right message, and with enough resources to make sure that message gets out. I don’t expect that we’re ever going to have their resources. I mean, these democrats they burn money in the streets, Matt,” Emmer said. “But again, we have enough resources, we have the right candidates, we have the message. We’re going to be very successful.”

Emmer went on to discuss the Republicans’ record-breaking recruitment numbers ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

“Right now, we’re once again breaking records. Recruitment, we’ve got over 830 candidates that have already been filed as Republicans for the U.S. House,” he said. “In that number, there’s a record number of women, there’s a record number of candidates from minority communities, record number of veterans.”

“They’re tired of this lurch to the left and they’re standing up there speaking up and they’re offering themselves to the voters in their districts as a replacement for a lot of these radical left members,” he said.

Emmer pointed to Republican candidates Zach Nunn and Tom Barrett, who are running against Reps. Cindy Axne (D-IA) and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), as great candidates to support.

“You’ve got two people who have just added to the woes of the American people with a vote last week,” said Emmer. “You know, voting for things like money to illegal aliens, a tax break for wealthy and blue states, for a natural gas tax on people who are going to be paying more than 50% more this winter for their heating costs.”

“And every time voters swipe their credit card, they’re reminded of the inflation crisis that Democrats like Cindy Axne, Elissa Slotkin, and so many others have created for middle class families, Americans all across this country,” Emmer said. “And you know what? Those voters will show up next fall and they will put the Republican majority back in the House.”

Boyle then discussed how many Democrat politicians would call themselves a “moderate Democrat,” yet they never call out the extremism that comes out of the Democrat party.

“A moderate is a mythical animal in the Democrat party today. When they use terms like ‘centrist’ or ‘moderate,’ you know, if the center is somewhere off the shore of Communist China, that’s apparently a moderate in today’s Socialist Democrat party,” Emmer said. “I mean, you’re led by true socialists like Bernie Sanders, like Rashida Talib, like Ilhan Omar.”

“The idea that there are centrists left in the Democrat Party, Matt, is just a false narrative created by a corrupt mainstream media in this country that wants you to believe that they’re closer to the center than they are to the left,” he said.

“There are no centrist[s] in the true spirit of those terms left in my grandfather’s Democrat Party. There are San Francisco liberals, and there are socialists,” said Emmer. “Mainstream America is really, if it’s close to the center, it’s more about the values the Republican Party stands for.”

“And look, these voters are smart. They know that these socialist Democrats are completely out of touch with Main Street America and what people across this country need,” Emmer said. “And that’s why Republicans won big recently, as you saw a couple of weeks back in places like Virginia and beyond, Matt, and that’s why we’re going to win big in the Fall of 2022.”

Boyle and Emmer discussed the massive Build Back Better Bill that passed the U.S. House recently. Boyle mentioned that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) spoke for eight and a half hours before the bill went before the entire House for a vote.

“The build back broke plan, which is what it is, or build back bankrupt plan, is already unpopular with voters. The more you educate voters. That’s before they find out what’s in it,” Emmer said. “This is why Kevin McCarthy’s speech was so important, because he was laying out what’s in it.”

Emmer mentioned how half of the independents in swing districts do not support the build back better plan, and 76 percent of voters in battleground districts are opposed to it once they learn what the plan actually does.

“What I referred to earlier, almost 80% of voters in these battleground districts are less likely to vote for a Democrat who votes to give an $80,000 tax break to wealthy homeowners in New York, New Jersey and California,” he said.

“Another one that just absolutely drives voters crazy is the plan by the socialist Democrats and the Biden administration to hire 87,000 new IRS agents to crawl through our bank accounts,” Emmer said. He also pointed out that the Pentagon employs about 26,000 people.

“I’m going to tell you right now. A vote for a Republican next fall is a vote to get inflation under control. It’s a vote to downsize, right-size, government,” he said. “Put people back in charge of their own checkbook, make sure that they can keep more of their hard-earned money, and make decisions that are best for themselves and their families.”

“A vote for a Republican next fall is to get this crime wave under control. And this defund the police nonsense the Democrats now stand for, to put that to bed once and for all,” Emmer said.

“And then last, a vote for a Republican is about competent leadership, about making sure that our government is run the way we expect it to be run, not this complete incompetence that we’ve seen from this administration and the socialist Democrats currently running Congress,” he said.

Boyle noted that the last time Emmer spoke to Breitbart News, his message to Democrats was “retire or lose next year,” and that many Democrats have elected to retire this year. He then asked Emmer for an update on Democrat retirees and whether Nancy Pelosi would soon join them.

“When you’re advancing an agenda that is so out of step with Main Street America, when you’re driving inflation that we haven’t seen in three decades, when everything is more expensive at the grocery store, at the pump, as a direct result of your incompetence. Yeah, you should consider retiring,” Emmer said.

“When you drive this crime wave with this ridiculous defund the police nonsense and you claim you support the police but you’re not willing to stand up and fight back against Ilhan Omar, Rashida Talib, Cori Bush, and others that swear by it, you’re complicit.”

“My message is the same one I gave to you before Matt: any Democrat who goes home over Thanksgiving needs to make the decision either retire or you’re going to lose next fall,” he said. “And I’m going to tell you, Nancy Pelosi, she should retire. The writing’s on the wall. Her majority is doomed because of her incompetence and failed leadership.”

“She’s been anything but successful. Just putting points up on the board, Matt, by being the Pied Piper of the Socialist Democrat Party, walking your majority on the edge of the pier. That’s not success. Success is what the American people need,” said Emmer. “What they deserve, putting them in a better position with their lives and their quality of life. And that certainly isn’t what these socialist Democrats led by Nancy Pelosi are doing. That’s why Republicans will be back in the majority come next November.”

