President Barack Obama and Dr. Anthony Fauci teamed up on Tuesday afternoon to visit elementary school children in Washington, DC, urging them to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Obama and Fauci surprised the children at Kimball Elementary School in Southeast Washington, DC.

Children were getting vaccinated in the gym, as the former president spoke to the children about the coronavirus vaccine while wearing his mask. A masked Dr. Fauci stood next to him and also spoke.

The Teddy Roosevelt baseball mascot for the Washington Nationals joined the pair, wearing a giant red mask as he watched children get vaccinated.

The former president and the doctor visited with the children after speaking to them publicly.

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and Dr. Fauci continue urging parents to get the vaccine shot for their children over five-years-old.

“If you are not vaccinated, now is the time to get vaccinated and take your children to be vaccinated,” Biden told parents on Monday. “Every child age five or older can get safe, effective vaccines now.”