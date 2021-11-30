EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Nancy Pelosi Goes Maskless At Crowded DC Event

Photos granted exclusively to Breitbart News show Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi going maskless at a crowded indoor event, just a day after President Biden urged all Americans to once again start wearing masks indoors.

The photos appear to show Pelosi at a D.C. party hosted by the California State Society earlier this evening with guests surrounding Pelosi, including a child, wearing masks — but Pelosi’s is nowhere to be seen.

The event reportedly took place at the Museum of American History. Tickets for the event state that all attendees over the age of two are required to wear masks.

Drew Hammill, an official in Pelosi’s office, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

A source in DC who obtained the photos and passed them to Breitbart News said security personnel at the event asked them to put on their masks as soon as they arrived.

Pelosi’s maskless jaunt comes just a day after President Biden urged Americans to begin wearing masks indoors again, even if vaccinated.

“Sooner or later we are going to see cases of this new variant here in the United States,” Biden said. “Please wear your mask when you’re indoors, in public settings around other people.”

A message sent to all ticket holders for the event attended by Pelosi instructed attendees to wear masks, including children.

“All visitors ages two (2) and older are required to wear a mask while visiting Smithsonian museums and indoor spaces, regardless of their vaccination status.”

It’s not the first time the Democrat speaker has flouted the same restrictive COVID guidelines pushed by her party.

During the height of lockdowns in California, a maskless Pelosi visited a local hair salon in San Francisco for a blowout service, despite the fact that the Democrat government in California had forced salons to close their doors to customers for months, and specifically instructed salons to restrict lengthy blow-drying due to the spread of germs.

Joe Biden himself has repeatedly been caught flouting his own advice to mask when in close proximity to others. The latest incident occurred just two days ago, when photos emerged of the President going maskless inside a store in Nantucket, MA.

Despite this, the White House continues to insist that Biden is not flouting official mask guidelines.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.