The pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC 34N22 launched an ad campaign in support of the former NFL star running back, who is vying to unseat radical left Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

The Super PAC recently launched its operations in the Peach State, aiming to “highlight the strong record and unparalleled work ethic of Herschel Walker as a successful businessman, community leader, and Heisman-winning football player at the University of Georgia” while working “aggressively” to hold Warnock accountable for his “failed policies and divisive rhetoric,” according to a press release.

The ad campaign will include “fundraising, grassroots engagement, television and digital advertisement campaigns, direct mail, polling, and more.” This also includes digital advertising, the first of which hit Facebook, Instagram, and Google over the weekend. That will run until December 20.

“From the crisis at the border to skyrocketing inflation, wasteful spending, and the ongoing supply chain nightmare, the failed policies of Joe Biden and Raphael Warnock have been a disaster for Georgia families,” the PAC’s spokesman Stephen Lawson said:

Americans deserve leaders who put people ahead of politics and work across the aisle to get things done. As Georgia’s next United States Senator, Herschel Walker will use his business experience, common-sense conservative values, and record of results to bring people together to restore hope, unity, and opportunities for working families. 34N22 looks forward to providing air support for Herschel Walker’s ground game to help deliver a big win for hardworking Georgians in 2022.

The Cook Political Report currently has Georgia in the toss-up column, and Walker remains confident he will see victory. Notably, Warnock defeated former Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the runoff by two percentage points.

“Georgia is next because I’m running,” Walker told Breitbart News following Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia.

“I think that people are waking up. I think people are getting tired of this. Here we go. They see what’s going on,” Walker said. “Let’s look at this economy.”

He continued:

One of the things that they heard all during the election last year was this Keystone Pipeline, the Keystone Pipeline, Keystone Pipeline. I remember hearing our president say, “Oh, I’m not gonna cancel it. I’m not going to do anything. I’m not. I’m going to keep the jobs.” Before he even got into office, he cancelled it. He made us rely on other people for all of our energy. We can be self-sufficient for ourselves and because of that, the prices are going out of the roof. Gas prices, you can’t get stuff on the shelves because you got to deliver. You see the ships out there? People are not working; people don’t have jobs because the government is paying them. So it’s a lot more than just people waking up saying, “wait a minute, something is not right here.” And I think that’s what’s so great is people are starting to see that.

Walker stressed that he jumped into the Georgia race to “win it.”

“I didn’t enter the race to look good. I didn’t enter this race because I needed another feather in my cap. I entered this race because I saw something going wrong in this country. I saw people that was saying negative things about America,” he said, citing Critical Race Theory, rising gas prices, and mounting supply chain issues.

“I got into this race because I said I wanted people to know the buck is going to stop here. I’m not going to settle for this. I’m going to speak out and tell the truth whether you like it or not. I’m going to bring people together and I’m going to go out and win,” Walker said.

“They want to talk about Sen. Warnock and whatever he did to get into office for this year. But now, he’s going to have to face me if I win this primary, which I know I got a good chance of winning,” he added.

“He’s going to have to face me and it’s not going to be as easy as he thought it was going to be,” Walker warned. “People have shown that by the vote that they did in Virginia.”

An OnMessage Inc. survey fielded at the end of October showed Walker with a clear advantage in the Republican primary, garnering 74 percent support of the primary vote.