A 14-year-old boy was shot 18 times while waiting on a bus Monday in Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia.

The Hill reported that two individuals opened fire on the boy, who was rushed to a hospital where he died.

The Associated Press noted the shots rang out just before 3:30 p.m., as the boy was waiting for a bus to take him from school.

“At least 36 shots” were fired and no motive has been discovered, replicating a result becoming common across the city as 2021 draws to a close.

Breitbart News noted Philadelphia broke a three decade old homicide record by surpassing 500 homicides for the year during the Thanksgiving 2021 weekend.

The city reached 501 homicides for the year on Friday, November 26, 2021, and had reached 508 homicides for the year by the end of Monday.

The AP points out that the 508 homicides “include more than 30 victims under the age of 18.”

