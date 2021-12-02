Democrat-Controlled Federal Government to Shut Down Friday 

The Democrat-controlled federal government may shut down on Friday if a few Senate Republicans continue to insist that funding the government must address the needs of American families.

The shut down is probable if Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Roger Marshall (R-KS), and Ted Cruz (R-TX) continue to object Thursday and Friday to a funding bill over concerns the measure finances the nationwide vaccine mandate on the private sector.

The gov’t funding bill *is* the essential venue to debate the covid mandates, energy crisis, supply chain crisis, border crisis & every other crisis hammering our citizens. Otherwise, Congress will adjourn for the year having done ZERO to address these Biden-Created Catastrophes. https://t.co/2IAJaBMrwt — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) December 1, 2021

The federal government runs out of money Friday at midnight.

Senate Republicans can ultimately postpone the government funding for nine days because Senate rules provide the means by which an individual Senator can block the funding of nonessential initiatives.

3) There are 535 members here who want to have their say, including Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and other conservatives. The threat of a shutdown remains high at this moment – depending on how this turns out in the Senate. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 2, 2021

“It’s up to Sen. Schumer. If he’ll stop any type of funding for the vaccine mandate, then I think this goes forward. But if he doesn’t. … The folks back home want to know how hard we’re fighting for them,” Marshall said Wednesday.

Thursday morning, the House introduced the vehicle the Senate must ultimately pass to fund the government. Reports indicate the House bill, called a continuing resolution or CR, still includes the funding for President Biden’s vaccine mandate on the private sector.

The House is about to release a stopgap funding bill through Feb. 18, with plans to act on it today.@rosadelauro says it’ll have “virtually no changes to existing funding or policy,” but she adds: “Democrats prevailed in including $7 billion for Afghanistan evacuees.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 2, 2021

The bill would reportedly fund the government until February 18. After that date, the Democrat-controlled Senate must again act to fund the government, a process that slows down Democrat legislative priorities.

The Republicans’ plan of blocking a federal funding bill that infringes on American rights could have a wide ranging impact on Democrat priorities, such as delaying Biden’s $1.9 trillion reconciliation package into an election year. The delay could also jam Democrats’ chance of raising the debt ceiling before December 15.

Democrats could have avoided the logjam if they would have passed the spending bill in October, instead they opted to focus on forwarding Biden’s radical agenda.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø