Poll: Only 37% of Democrats Want to See Biden on 2024 Ticket

Just over one-third of Democrats want to see President Joe Biden as the candidate on the 2024 Democrat presidential ticket, an I&I/TIPP poll released Monday found.

The survey asked respondents, “Who do you want to see run for president on the Democratic ticket in 2024?”

Overall, 22 percent said Biden, followed by 12 percent who said Vice President Kamala Harris, four percent who said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and three percent who said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA), and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. The remaining potential candidates garnered two percent support or less. Thirty-one percent, overall, say they are unsure.

Even among Democrats, specifically, Biden fails to see overwhelming support, as only 37 percent say they want to see him run again on the Democrat ticket in the next presidential election cycle. Another 16 percent of Democrats chose Harris, and 13 percent, overall, remain unsure.

37 percent of independents say they are “not sure” who they want to see run on the Democrat ticket, but only eight percent say it should be Biden.

As TIPP Insights reported:

But only 8% of independents and other non-major party voters also want Biden back as Democratic standard-bearer. And 10% want Harris, not Biden. For Biden, that suggests near non-existent support among independents, the swing voters who make up a third or more of all those who go to the polls each election. Even Democrats seem less than enthused about Biden holding the top spot. Just 37% want him there. And only 16% give Harris the nod as presidential standard-bearer, alarming given that Vice President Harris is next in line to be president should Biden not complete his term in office. With no one else getting even more than low single-digit support, the 2024 presidential election is shaping up to be a wild one for the Democrats – at least at this early point in the game. Much will depend, of course, on the perceived success of Biden’s policies over the next two years.

The survey, taken December 1-4, 2021, among 1,013 registered voters, has a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percent. It comes as Biden’s approval remains underwater across the board. Tuesday’s RealClearPolitics average showed Biden with a -8.6 net approval, with 51.2 disapproving and 42.6 approving.