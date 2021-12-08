Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested Wednesday that Americans should require holiday guests to prove they are vaccinated.

During a live streaming session hosted by the Washington Post, Fauci pushed the hosts of holiday parties to demand the vaccination status of guests before they enter the gathering.

“People should, if they invite people over to their home, to essentially ask and maybe require that people show evidence that they are vaccinated,” Fauci said in a Republican National Committee’s clip of the stream.

“That is the reality of the situation,” Fauci said about his recommended restrictions, noting the rules make vaccinated people feel “comfortable”:

Fauci’s shifting the goalposts of protectionist measures was also underscored Wednesday when he announced on CNN “it’s going to be a matter of when, not if” a third vaccination jab will be required for the designation “fully vaccinated.” Full vaccination status is currently two shots, though Fauci is recommending booster shoots.

Fauci’s establishment media appearances followed a Tuesday interview with AFP in which he claimed the Omicron variant is less severe than other variants.

“There is some suggestion that it might even be less severe, because when you look at some of the cohorts that are being followed in South Africa, the ratio between the number of infections and the number of hospitalizations seems to be less than with Delta,” Fauci said.

Fauci and President Biden issued a travel ban on eight South African countries on November 27 and have implemented testing requirements from travelers entering the United States. Yet those requirements do not include migrants crossing the southern border.

Anthony Fauci: "Free will. I get that, I respect that, BUT these are unusual times."

When Fauci was asked why he and Biden have not protected American citizens from migrants carrying coronavirus, Fauci said it was not a relevant topic.

Under Fauci’s leadership, more people have died from the virus during Biden’s presidency than during Donald Trump’s, despite vaccine availability, the New York Times reported.

