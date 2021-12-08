The Democrat Party is closing out the year with dismal approval ratings from the general public, a Harvard CAPS/Harris survey released this week found.

According to the survey, the Democrat Party’s approval rating is underwater by double digits, with 45 percent approving and 55 percent disapproving. Their approval is lower than Republicans’, where 49 percent approve and 51 percent disapprove. Coinciding with that is the fact that 59 percent believe the economy is heading in the wrong direction, up from the 57 percent who said the same in October.