The Democrat Party is closing out the year with dismal approval ratings from the general public, a Harvard CAPS/Harris survey released this week found.
According to the survey, the Democrat Party’s approval rating is underwater by double digits, with 45 percent approving and 55 percent disapproving. Their approval is lower than Republicans’, where 49 percent approve and 51 percent disapprove. Coinciding with that is the fact that 59 percent believe the economy is heading in the wrong direction, up from the 57 percent who said the same in October.
The poll, which was conducted from Nov. 30-Dec. 2, suggests that Democrats are still up against difficult headwinds in the 2022 midterm elections, even as they celebrate the passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure package and rev up work on a roughly $2 trillion spending proposal that lies at the center of Biden’s legislative agenda.
“The president’s ratings have stabilized under water but the Republicans are gaining ground against the Democrats and that spells problems in the midterms,” said Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll.
President Biden’s job approval is underwater as well:
Biden Job Approval:
Approve 45%
Disapprove 51%
.@Harvard–@HarrisPoll, 1,989 RV, 11/30-12/2https://t.co/TmeKroTf7b
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) December 7, 2021
The survey comes on the heels of House Democrats passing the $1.7 trillion Build Back Better Act last month, which 51 percent of voters oppose, a recent Rasmussen Reports survey found:
Overall, 51 percent indicated opposition to the nearly $2 trillion agenda. Of those, 40 percent said they “strongly” oppose it. Forty-three percent, however, indicated support, but of those, 27 percent “strongly” support it.
While most Democrats, 69 percent, support the radical agenda, Republicans and independents do not feel the same way, opposing it 76 percent and 54 percent, respectively.
When asked if the bill would be “good” or “bad” for the U.S. economy, a plurality, 48 percent, said it will be “bad” for the economy, followed by 35 percent who said “good,” and seven percent who remain unsure.
Meanwhile, House Democrats are urging Senate Democrat “defy the Senate Parliamentarian by slipping a massive amnesty for millions of illegal aliens into President Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Better Act,'” as Breitbart News detailed.
Notably, the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll, taken November 30 – December 2, 2021, among 1,989 registered voters, shows that 53 percent are worried the massive legislation will “worsen inflation” in the country. It was only last month that Biden admitted that inflation is “worrisome,” dismissing it as a temporary issue over the summer.
