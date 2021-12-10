A 31-year-old resident in Spanaway, Washington, pointed to his right to bear arms and protect himself after fatally shooting an alleged intruder Thursday morning.

FOX13 reported that the resident, Jerahme Smith, shot at two alleged intruders at 4:00 a.m.

The Seattle Times noted that the resident called 911 at 4:21 a.m. to report that he shot at the suspects “as they kicked in his back door.”

Police arrived to find one of the alleged intruders dead in the front yard. The second suspect had escaped.

FOX13 observed that Smith and his family have been renting the home for a number of years. He and his sister were in the home when the alleged attempted intrusion occurred. He claimed he acted out of self-defense and stood by that claim.

Smith said, “It kind of goes back to your rights. I have the right to carry and I have the right to protect myself and I have the right to protect my property,” said Smith. “Protect yourself. That doesn’t mean go looking for it, that means just be ready.”

