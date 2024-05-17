Comedian Eric Andre Demands ‘Permanent Ceasefire’ in Gaza, Calls Himself a ‘Self-Loving Jew’

The comedian Eric Andre has delivered an angry rant about the Israel-Hamas war, calling himself a “self-loving Jew” who wants a “permanent ceasefire” in Gaza.

In an Instagram video posted Thursday, he encouraged people to give money to a few organizations, including a group called Campus Bail Funds, which seeks to provide bail money for anti-Israel student protestors who have been arrested.

He also promoted the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which provides aid to Palestinian refugees.

Eric Andre’s video consisted of a long list of the comedian’s demands.

“As a self-loving Jew, let me just say — permanent ceasefire, end the siege on Gaza, let Gaza live, impeach Netanyahu, fuck Raytheon, fuck Lockheed Martin, Jewish and Palestinian safety is intertwined,” he said.

Watch below:

“Not in my fucking name, send them home, you do not need to cut off people’s water supply in the name of Jewish safety, you do not need to bomb universities, bomb hospitals, bomb ambulances, in the name of Jewish safety. And you do not need to bomb children in the name of Jewish safety.”

He bizarrely concluded with: “Free Gucci, man. Free Boosie. Free Gaza.”

Celebrities have ramped up their calls for a ceasefire in the months since the October 7 attacks.

But their pleas have failed to acknowledged that the Hamas terrorist organization would use the ceasefire as an opportunity to re-arm and replenish itself before resuming its stated goal of wiping Israel off the face of the map.

Actor Michael Rapaport responded to Andre’s video, writing: “Wow, you Said EVERYTHING but FREE THE HOSTAGES.”

Rapaport is one of a few entertainment figures who has consistently defended Israel’s right to exist. The actor recently said he won’t vote for Joe Biden in November and that voting for former President Donald Trump is “on the table.”

