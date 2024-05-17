Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has called for “accountability” after Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker had his residing city leaked on the Kansas City social media.

Earlier this week, amid controversy over Butker’s remarks at Benedictine College, the city of Kansas City “posted a message on X just a day earlier revealing the city where Butker resides,” according to Fox News. Bailey said on Thursday that he plans to enforce the Missouri Human Rights Act to hold the city accountable.

“My office is demanding accountability after [Kansas City’s X account] doxxed [Butker] last night for daring to express his religious beliefs,” Bailey said in a post.

“I will enforce the Missouri Human Rights Act to ensure Missourians are not targeted for their free exercise of religion. Stay tuned,” he added.

The Kansas City social media account deleted the post and issued an apology.

“We apologies [sic] for our previous tweet. It was shared in error,” the post read.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also called the post “clearly inappropriate.”

“A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account. The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels,” he wrote.

As Breitbart News reported, Harrison Butker came under fire this week for remarks he made at Benedictine College — a private Catholic school — wherein he decried abortion and gender ideology while advising women that motherhood could be more life-fulfilling than their careers.

Though Butker faced intense backlash, with a Change.org petition now calling for the NFL to fire him, it seems he has weathered the storm, and his jersey sales have since been soaring. Fanatics.com, for instance, has listed it as Most Popular in Jerseys.

Launched Monday by Willard Harris, the petition demanded that “the Kansas City Chiefs to Dismiss Harrison Butker for Discriminatory Remarks.” As of this writing, it has garnered over 56,000 signatures with a goal of 75,000.

“The harmful remarks made by Harrison Butker, kicker of the Kansas City Chiefs, during his commencement address at Benedictine College were unacceptable,” the petition said.

The petition even described him as “racist.”

“His comments were sexist, homophobic, anti-trans, anti-abortion and racist. These dehumanizing remarks against LGBTQ+ individuals, attacks on abortion rights, and racial discrimination perpetuate division and undermine human rights,” it said.

“These comments reinforce harmful stereotypes that threaten social progress. They create a toxic environment that hinders our collective efforts towards equality, diversity and inclusion in society. It is unacceptable for such a public figure to use their platform to foster harm rather than unity,” it added.

