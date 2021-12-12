Man Grabs Alleged Robber’s Gun, Shoots Him Dead

A man grabbed an alleged robber’s gun and shot him dead near the University of Southern California early on Saturday morning.

The Los Angeles Times reports the three alleged robbers exited “a vehicle in the 1300 block of West 35th Street,” approached the man, and made demands.

The man refused to comply and there was a struggle, during which one of the alleged robbers dropped his weapon. The man grabbed the gun and shot the assailant, killing him.

The other two suspects jumped back in the vehicle and sped off.

NBC4 reports all three robbery suspects were in the 20s and the man who fought back was 53.

