Afghans brought to the United States by President Joe Biden’s administration are being offered free housing, food stamps, and are “entitled” to nearly $2,300 in payments, a new report details.

Mostly thanks to Democrats and Republicans funding Biden’s massive Afghan resettlement to the sum of more than $13 billion, Afghans in the U.S. are being offered free housing to be resettled in states that do not have large Afghan populations, according to the Washington Post.

In addition, the Post reports that Afghans who have yet to be matched with a refugee contractor are being temporarily offered food stamps while each receives nearly $2,300 in federal aid.

The Post reports:

Evacuees who show up to their offices without first being assigned to their organization by the U.S. State Department are either being turned away or provided with limited aid, such as food stamps and basic medical care. [Emphasis added] … The evacuees are each entitled to receive $2,275 in federal support that is meant to cover housing costs, job training and other expenses over a three-month period once they are matched with a resettlement agency. [Emphasis added] … For example, the evacuees are being offered free housing in Oklahoma, officials said. They are also pointed to other parts of the country with more job opportunities. [Emphasis added]

Afghans are being temporarily housed across various U.S. military bases in Texas, New Jersey, Virginia, Wisconsin, Indiana, and New Mexico. From there, they are resettled across 46 states, at a rate of about 4,000 resettled every day, as non-governmental organizations (NGOs) help to secure them jobs.

More than 70,000 Afghans have been brought to the U.S. by the Biden administration since mid-August and about 34,000 remain on U.S. military bases awaiting resettlement.

The federal government’s funding of the resettlement operation is only one faction.

As Breitbart News has reported, multinational corporations in the airline industry, pharmaceutical industry, big banks, and tech conglomerates are working closely with the Biden administration to funnel Afghans into American jobs.

Facilitating much of the corporate partnership is an NGO backed by former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama and former first ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, and Michelle Obama. That NGO is working with the Koch brothers network of donor class organizations and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on the resettlement.

Over the last 20 years, nearly a million refugees have been resettled in the nation — more than double the number of residents living in Miami, Florida, and it would be the equivalent of annually adding the population of Pensacola, Florida.

