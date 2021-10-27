Big banks, Big Pharma, and giant tech corporations have teamed up with President Joe Biden’s administration to resettle tens of thousands of Afghans across the United States over the next year.

Biden’s massive Afghan resettlement operation plans to bring at least 95,000 Afghans to the U.S. for resettlement across 46 states.

The Afghans are initially flown into Philadelphia International Airport in Pennsylvania or Dulles International Airport in Virginia before temporarily living on various U.S. military bases while awaiting resettlement. Today, more than 55,000 Afghans remain temporarily living at U.S. bases in Wisconsin, Texas, New Mexico, Indiana, New Jersey, and Virginia.

This week, Biden issued a list of the multinational corporations working with his administration to help resettle the Afghans across the U.S., including JP Morgan Chase, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Bain Capital, Google, Starbucks, and a number of airlines.

The complete list includes:

United Airlines

American Airlines

Delta Airlines

JetBlue

Alaskan Airlines

Boeing

Tripadvisor

Frontier Airlines

Air Canada

Accenture

Airbnb

Bain Capital

Chamber of Commerce

Chobani

Amazon

CVS Health

Pfizer

FedEx

Tyson Foods

Tent

Etsy

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Goodwill Industries

Google

JP Morgan Chase

ManpowerGroup

Procter & Gamble

Starbucks

Walgreens

Walmart

In addition to the corporate partnership, a new non-governmental organization (NGO) backed by former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama is working closely with the Biden administration on Afghan resettlement.

The NGO seeks to facilitate corporate commitments to refugee resettlement with the goal of funneling Afghans into American jobs.

Refugee resettlement costs taxpayers nearly $9 billion every five years. Over the course of a lifetime, taxpayers pay about $133,000 per refugee and within five years of resettlement, roughly 16 percent will need taxpayer-funded housing assistance.

Over the last 20 years, nearly a million refugees have been resettled in the nation — more than double the number of residents living in Miami, Florida, and it would be the equivalent of annually adding the population of Pensacola, Florida.

