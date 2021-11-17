The Koch network, funded by the billionaire Koch brothers, has joined President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton in their efforts to resettle Afghans across the United States.

The Koch network’s Stand Together organization has partnered with billionaire Howard Schultz’s Starbucks Foundation and the Schultz Family Foundation to provide funding to local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who commit to helping resettle Afghans in their communities.

Specifically, Koch network and Schultz will give $1 million worth of grants, each up to $45,000, to local NGOs in up to 40 American communities who commit to aiding Afghans with their resettlement.

The Koch network initiative will be backed by Obama, Bush, and Clinton’s Welcome.US which they created, along with former First Ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton, to resettle Afghans across the U.S. and funnel them into jobs.

“To support this effort, Welcome.US will raise awareness, foster collaboration, and coordinate among resettlement groups and civic organizations, including the more than 100 organizations that comprise its broad coalition of partners,” a statement from Stand Together notes.

Welcome.US is working with multinational corporations like Airbnb, Walmart, Starbucks, Instacart, Facebook, Microsoft, and Chobani to provide financial support to Afghans arriving in the U.S. as part of Biden’s massive Afghan resettlement operation.

In addition, the nation’s biggest banks, largest airlines, pharmaceutical corporations, and tech conglomerates are working hand-in-hand with the Biden administration to find jobs for Afghans.

By the end of the year, the Biden administration is hoping to have resettled about 70,000 Afghans across 46 states with plans to continue bringing more Afghans to the U.S. for future resettlement. At their current pace, Biden’s agencies are resettling about 4,000 Afghans every week.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter here.