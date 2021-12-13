Joe Biden Displays ‘Why Me?’ Cartoon in the Oval Office as Disasters Pile Up

Joe Biden displays Hagar the Horrible cartoon in the Oval Office (C-SPAN.org)
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden displayed an old cartoon in the Oval Office on Monday that asks the question “Why me?” as he continues struggling with issues facing the country.

Joe Biden displays Hagar the Horrible cartoon in the Oval Office (C-SPAN.org)

The framed Hagar the Horrible cartoon features the lead character surrounded by problems shouting up to the sky “Why me?” before a voice from the heavens replies, “Why not?”

Joe Biden displays Hagar the Horrible cartoon in the Oval Office (Hagar the Horrible © King Features Syndicate)

It appears to be the first time that the comic strip has shown up behind the President in the Oval Office.

The addition of the cartoon appears to be recent, as it was not included among the family photos behind the president during previous televised appearances from the Resolute Desk.

Photos of the president in March and in May do not show the cartoon displayed as he signed important pieces of legislation.

U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) extension in the Oval Office of the White House on March 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. The extension will push the deadline for Paycheck Protection Program loans from March 31 to May 31. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 11: U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a bill signing in the Oval Office of the White House on March 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden has signed the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill into law at the event. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

But this isn’t the first time the comic strip has shown up on Biden’s desk.

People observed the cartoon sitting on his desk at his Delaware home when he announced his decision to name Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Biden has previously discussed the comic strip in media interviews when talking about grief.

Biden continues to face low approval ratings as he struggles to lead the country out of the coronavirus pandemic.

