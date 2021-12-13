President Joe Biden displayed an old cartoon in the Oval Office on Monday that asks the question “Why me?” as he continues struggling with issues facing the country.

The framed Hagar the Horrible cartoon features the lead character surrounded by problems shouting up to the sky “Why me?” before a voice from the heavens replies, “Why not?”

It appears to be the first time that the comic strip has shown up behind the President in the Oval Office.

The addition of the cartoon appears to be recent, as it was not included among the family photos behind the president during previous televised appearances from the Resolute Desk.

Photos of the president in March and in May do not show the cartoon displayed as he signed important pieces of legislation.

But this isn’t the first time the comic strip has shown up on Biden’s desk.

People observed the cartoon sitting on his desk at his Delaware home when he announced his decision to name Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

I found what appears to be the framed "Hagar the Horrible" comic on Joe Biden's desk pic.twitter.com/wsqPNQzVI6 — Jon Christian (@Jon_Christian) August 11, 2020

Biden has previously discussed the comic strip in media interviews when talking about grief.

In a photo of Joe Biden asking Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate, you can see a Hagar the Horrible comic strip on his desk. In 2018, Biden shared with @JudyWoodruff why that strip is meaningful to him: https://t.co/p9ObWCnGbo pic.twitter.com/cyRDLiYOro — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) August 12, 2020

Biden continues to face low approval ratings as he struggles to lead the country out of the coronavirus pandemic.