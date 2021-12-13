The first four cases of the omicron coronavirus variant were reported Sunday to have been contracted among the vaccinated in Washington, DC.

According to D.C. Health, one of the individuals infected had not received a booster shot, while it is unknown if the three other individuals had gotten the booster jab.

“Their current conditions and potential symptoms were not provided,” NBC WRC-TV reported.

One of the individuals infected had reportedly traveled to New York and Florida in recent weeks. Two others had visited Maryland and Virginia for Thanksgiving. The fourth individual indicated to D.C Health he had not traveled at all.

Washington, DC’s, hospitalizations are up about 38 percent over the recent seven days. The district also contracted 180 cases per 100,000 people over last week, doubling the first week of December, Axios reported.

Washington, DC’s, Mayor Muriel Bowser removed the mask mandate in November among restaurants, gyms, or other private businesses.

In nearby Montgomery County, Maryland, one of the most wealthy counties in the nation, the mask mandate still remains instituted, but the county is reportedly experiencing a similar amount of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations as the district.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci has said booster shots may become the new normal for a completed vaccinated status. He has also suggested hosts should demand holiday guests show proof of vaccinated status to enter a party.

As for Fauci’s handling of coronavirus, Americans have given President Biden’s administration lukewarm marks. Only 50 percent approve of Biden’s handling of coronavirus, while 44 percent disapprove.

