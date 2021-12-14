Feds: Bahamian National Illegally Voted Multiple Times in U.S. Elections

A Bahamian national, who fraudulently secured a United States passport, illegally voted multiple times in U.S. elections from 2018 to 2020, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

This week, a federal grand jury indicted 53-year-old Garbant Piquant, a citizen of the Bahamas, on passport fraud, voting by an alien, and falsely claiming to be an American citizen with the goal of registering to vote.

According to the indictment, Piquant sought to renew his U.S. passport in October 2014. Federal investigators started looking into Piquant, who resided in North Carolina, after they became suspicious of the Virginia birth certificate that he used to establish American citizenship.

A records check showed that Piquant’s Virginia birth certificate did not match any records in the state of Virginia — revealing that the birth certificate had never been issued. Other records checks established that Piquant had a birth certificate in the Bahamas and that his brother had sought to secure Piquant a green card to permanently live in the U.S.

In February 2019, Piquant allegedly sought a Real Identification Driver’s License by submitting his fraudulent passport and voter registration card to the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles.

According to the indictment, Piquant’s false claims to be an American citizen allowed him to vote in the Wake County, North Carolina primary election on November 6, 2018 and later in all primary and general elections up to November 2020. The indictment alleges that Piquant cast ballots by mail and in person.

Piquant is now facing up to 20 years in federal prison and $850,000 in fines.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.