Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in a potential 2024 matchup in the state of New Hampshire, a Trafalgar Group survey released this week found.

When asked who they would support — either Trump or Biden — in a 2024 matchup, likely voters give Trump a 1.8 percent edge, choosing him over Biden 47.7 percent to 45.9 percent. In that scenario, 6.4 percent said they would not vote.

In a matchup against Trump and Harris, Trump, again, takes a 1.8 percent lead, 47.8 percent to 46 percent.

The survey also took a look at the U.S. Senate race in the Granite State, showing incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) leading Republican candidate Chuck Morse 45.5 percent of 38.3 percent.

MEDIA FAIL: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris now have unfavorable ratings higher than Donald Trump’s. https://t.co/wWn5p9ASTf — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 10, 2021

They survey taken December 10-12, 2021, among 1,041 likely 2022 general election voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2.99 percent.

New Hampshire has voted for the Democrat presidential candidate every year since 2004, although the state went Republican in 2000 after supporting former President Bill Clinton in 1992 and 1996. However, it voted for the Republican candidate in the elections of 1976, 1980, 1984, and 1988.

Last year, New Hampshire went for Biden, choosing him over Trump 52.9 percent to 45.5 percent, or by less than 60,000 votes.