Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) may reinstate the city’s mask mandate amid a record high number of coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, D.C. reported 508 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic. Just a day later, that record was shattered when the nation’s capital recorded 844 new cases.

Today's COVID-19 indicators: – 1,216,349 Vaccinations Administered

– 844 New Cases

– 9 New Hospitalizations

– 2 New Deaths

– Level: High Transmission Get vaccinated, get your booster, and wear a mask indoors, DC!

Bowser spoke to reporters at a press conference on Friday and did not rule out reinstating the district’s mask mandate to combat the rise in cases. D.C. currently has a mask advisory but no mandate.

It is the position of the District of Columbia [that] we have a mask advisory in place from the Department of Health that says everyone should wear a mask indoors during rates of high transmission; we are in a rate of high transmission, so everyone should be wearing a mask indoors. But that is on the table, as well as other interventions or other administrative responses that we need to be prepared for this phase of the pandemic

Bowser lifted the district’s indoor mask mandate on November 22, just two days before the first case of the omicron variant was reported. D.C. reported four instances of the omicron variant on December 12. Bowser said:

I will be having very in-depth conversations with my team today to see if we need to make any changes in our response. But no one should be surprised that in the winter months cases go up. They are going up across the country and they’re going up in places in the world.

Bowser recognized that the fast-spreading omicron variant would likely change the district’s health guidelines. “I expect that’s going to warrant some changes in course for us, around our emergency response,” she said.

“As we have always said through this pandemic … as it evolves, we evolve,” Bowser added.

Bowser also listed suggestions residents should take, regardless of their vaccination status.

“If you are feeling sick, you need to stay home. If you are going to social events, you might want to think if you need to go or not. Limit those events,” she added. “Stay in a closer bubble. Wear a mask indoors. That includes in public spaces and that includes in private homes and other settings where you’re not sure.”

DC, remain vigilant and work together to slow the spread: ✔️ Get vaccinated

✔️ Get boosted

✔️ Stay home if you're sick

✔️ Reconsider social gatherings

✔️ Wear a mask indoors

DC, remain vigilant and work together to slow the spread: ✔️ Get vaccinated

✔️ Get boosted

✔️ Stay home if you're sick

✔️ Reconsider social gatherings

✔️ Wear a mask indoors

✔️ Get tested

President Joe Biden will address the nation on Tuesday about the increasing coronavirus cases and concern about the omicron variant.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said that Biden will issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated.”