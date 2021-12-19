Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) explained Friday he would not have gone to an awards ceremony if he had known it was connected to the Communist Party, the Hartford Courant reported.

Blumenthal was criticized online, on television, and by state and national Republicans regarding the event at a New Haven church where several friends were recognized, the newspaper said Friday.

However, he claimed he was unaware the event was connected to the Communist Party.

“My understanding was that this ceremony was strictly a labor event,” Blumenthal stated during a recent phone interview, according to the paper. “If I had known the details, I wouldn’t have gone. … Let me just say very emphatically, I’m a Democrat and a strong believer in American capitalism. I have been consistently a Democrat and a strong supporter and believer in American capitalism,” he added. The report continued:

Regarding ongoing criticism, Blumenthal said, “People are going to do what they’re going to do. I’m just going to keep doing my job for the people of Connecticut. There’s a lot at stake in the Senate right now — voting rights, the ongoing pandemic, making childcare affordable, lowering prescription drug prices. That’s where my focus is.”

Blumenthal also praised those who received the “Amistad Award,” given by the Connecticut People’s World Committee.

“The committee is affiliated with the Communist Party USA, and supporters were celebrating the party’s 102nd anniversary,” the Courant article said.

In a social media post December 12, the committee shared video of the awards ceremony, which included Blumenthal’s remarks:

“You don’t have to agree with anyone or everyone, with any party or any particular union, or organization. I’m here to honor the great tradition of activism and standing up for individual workers that is represented by the three honorees here,” he said in the clip.

Speaking of his apparently hectic schedule, Blumenthal told the Courant, “I go to a lot of events, places, meetings, rallies, and ceremonies in Connecticut.”

“I’m delighted to be invited anywhere, and in this instance, I was invited by local labor unions to honor these three individuals, and that’s why I was there. That’s pretty much it,” he stated.

Meanwhile, state Republican chairman Ben Proto told the Courant he was surprised to learn Blumenthal went to the ceremony.

“We know the Democratic Party is moving further and further to the left and becoming more socialist,” Proto stated.

“I don’t know if they get to communism. … At the end of the day, he is an example of where the Democratic Party is going, which is further and further to the left,” he concluded.