Joe Biden Replaces Old Dog ‘Major’ with Younger Puppy

President Joe Biden replaced his old dog, Major, with a younger puppy, the White House revealed Monday on social media.

The White House posted a video of the president with his new puppy named “Commander” on Biden’s social media.

Meet the newest Biden. pic.twitter.com/JHAbH53iRk — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

“Hey pal,” Biden says in the video, greeting his new puppy outdoors while wearing a mask. “How are you doing?”

Another shot shows Biden throwing the ball to the dog outdoors and arriving to the White House for the first time with the president and first lady.

The White House later revealed to reporters that Biden would send Major away from the White House, after he was repeatedly biting people.

Biden defended his dog at the time, but sent him back to Delaware in March for training.

“You turned a corner and there’s two people they don’t know at all,” he said. “And you know, and they move — and he moves to protect.”

First lady Jill Biden’s press secretary said the decision about Major was “reached after several months of deliberation as a family and discussions with experts.”

The old dog will live in a “quieter environment,” the White House explained, with family friends away from the White House.

Biden’s other German Shepard dog, named Champ, died in June.