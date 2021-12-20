The White House on Monday revealed that President Joe Biden had come into “close contact” with a staffer who later developed symptoms and tested positive for the coronavirus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said a mid-level staffer spent 30 minutes with President Biden on Air Force One on Friday during his trip to South Carolina before developing coronavirus symptoms on Sunday. On Monday morning, the staffer tested positive for coronavirus.

Psaki said the staffer was triple vaccinated but had tested negative for the coronavirus prior to boarding Air Force One with the rest of the team on Friday. Biden is also triple vaccinated.

“Others on Air Force One who were in close contact with this staff member are being contacted and will be advised to get tested per CDC guidance,” Psaki said.

The White House also revealed that Biden had tested negative for the virus on Sunday and took a PCR test again on Monday.

“The President is tested on a regular basis,” Psaki said, noting that Biden would be tested again on Wednesday.

She said that Biden would not quarantine or change his scheduled events.

“As CDC guidance does not require fully vaccinated people to quarantine after an exposure. The President will continue with his daily schedule,” she concluded.

The president plans to deliver another coronavirus address on Tuesday, urging Americans to get vaccinated.