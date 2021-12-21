Border Patrol Agent: ‘Utilize Your Second Amendment’ for Safety

Thirteen-year Border Patrol Agent Roy Cantu warns that Biden’s border crisis could soon get worse and urges Americans to “utilize your Second Amendment” for safety.

FOX News reports that Cantu told the NRA that Biden’s vaccine mandate for all federal employees means agents must either get vaccinated or give up their jobs.

He noted that if the agency loses numerous personnel, there will be increased danger for all Americans via an open border:

The federal government is demanding that I either undergo a force vaccination or lose their livelihood that puts food on my family’s table. That’s my so-called choice. But this isn’t just about me. The border crisis is worse than you can imagine. And if hundreds, even thousands of Border Patrol agents are terminated, it will impact every single American, including my own family here in the Rio Grande Valley.

Cantu also told the NRA: “Mr. President, with all due respect, you’ve never been to the border. If you truly respect the work the Border Patrol does for this country, I humbly request that you agree to sit down and meet with me. So I can show you just how bad the situation is and explain why terminating agents will be a disaster for national security.”

He then addressed Americans, saying, “It’s your responsibility to protect yourself and your family. Utilize your Second Amendment.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.