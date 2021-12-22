D.C. Reports Highest Coronavirus Cases Per Capita in Nation

Washington, DC, is reporting the highest coronavirus cases per capita in the nation, Wednesday’s data found, as a host of new restrictions are introduced.

The nation’s capital is currently experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases, despite its history of being one of the mitigation-heavy cities in the country throughout the pandemic, including extended lockdowns and mask mandates.

According to the Washington Post’s coronavirus tracker, D.C. has the highest daily reported cases in the nation per 100,000. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the nation’s capital is 133, representing a 396 percent increase in the last week. The U.S., overall, is reporting 47 per capita, while Rhode Island is reporting 118, New York is reporting 104, and New Hampshire is reporting 88 per 100,000, rounding out the top tier, per the Post’s data:

The Post now reports that DC has a higher coronavirus case rate than any state in the U.S. — something that I am pretty sure has never happened before. https://t.co/f2SyDtdZ04 — Julie Zauzmer Weil (@juliezweil) December 21, 2021

Similarly, the New York Times‘ coronavirus tracker also shows D.C. reporting the highest cases per capita in the nation, clocking in at 134 per 100,000, representing a 440 percent increase in the last 14 days.

The daily hospitalization average stands at 27 per 100,000, representing an increase of 66 percent in the last two weeks as well. Overall, 67 percent of the D.C. population is considered fully vaccinated, according to the Times’ chart.

This week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced the reinstitution of the city’s indoor mask mandate, which began Tuesday and will last until January 31, 2022.

The additional measures announced included a mandatory booster shot for all D.C. government employees, contractors, interns, and grantees with “no test-out option.”

Meanwhile, Florida, which never had a mask mandate in place nor extended lockdowns, is reporting a daily average of 39 coronavirus cases per capita.