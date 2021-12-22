Get Jabbed, Win Cash Prizes: NYC Offers $100 Booster Shot Payments

New York City is offering $100 payments to individuals who get the coronavirus booster shot, in one of the last acts of departing Mayor Bill de Blasio (D).

The city announced the offer will go to to any person who gets the booster vaccine jab before midnight on December 31st.

Those who receive a second or third booster shot from December 21st-December 31st are also eligible for the $100. The cut off date coincides with the departure de Blasio. He will be followed by Democrat mayor-elect Eric Adams, who will take office January 1, 2022.

The program is being offered through ‘NYC Health and Hospitals’ and the Medicaid healthcare network ‘SOMOS’.

In a Twitter post announcing the scheme, de Blasio advised New Yorkers to “get those booster shots, and help make your family safer, and help make this whole city safer”.

The NYC Mayor also highlighted the financial element saying: “You’ll have some more cash in your pocket at the same time. That’s going to be a good feeling, particularly this time of year”.

Get boosted? Get 100 bucks. Starting TODAY we’re offering a $100 incentive to anyone who gets a #COVID19 booster by December 31. Learn more at: https://t.co/mLRpc82GN7 pic.twitter.com/geVyGeLSA3 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 21, 2021

Individuals who get their booster will be offered one of the following by the New York City authorities:

A $100 pre-paid debit card

A NYC Ferry 10-Ride Pass

A Statue of Liberty and accompanying ferry ticket

NYC Public Markets gift cards ($25)

A Snug Harbor family membership

A family fun wristband and free ride on the Cyclone at Luna Park in Coney Island

Mayor de Blasio is also offering financial incentives to “community- and faith-based organisations”. For every individual from their “neighbourhoods” they “encourage” to get their first vaccine they will receive $100 upon vaccination with a cap of $20,000.

📌NEW YORK CITY $100 VACCINE INCENTIVES FOR BOOSTER DOSES—AVAILABLE UNTIL 12/31/2021. Follow the link for all the details on who qualifies to receive the $100 pre-paid debit card, & how to redeem your $100 for the booster dose at @NYCHealthSystem sites. ▶️https://t.co/YpZfSSOlbC pic.twitter.com/275smRSvO3 — NYC Health+Hospitals/Kings County (@KingsCountyHosp) December 21, 2021

This is not the first time New York City offered cash for jabs. In July de Blasio again offered $100 to individuals who received their first jab. Sending pre-paid debit cards via mail or email to eligible individuals.

The financial incentive for coronavirus jabs comes at a time where New York has seen a rapid increase in the “milder” omicron variant cases, with an estimated 90 percent or more of coronavirus cases being attributed to this variant.

Nearly eight percent of New Yorkers tested positive for coronavirus on the week ending ending December 17th.