Dr. Anthony Fauci doesn’t want to give up his power, which is why the U.S. is facing extended coronavirus restrictions, particularly on planes, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said on Tuesday.

“Fauci now says we may NEVER stop wearing masks on planes. Not surprised. He doesn’t want to give up his power,” Jordan said:

Fauci now says we may NEVER stop wearing masks on planes. Not surprised. He doesn’t want to give up his power. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 21, 2021

Indeed, this weekend, the White House chief medical adviser told ABC’s This Week that he did not see the mask mandate on airplanes ending anytime soon.

“I also wanted to ask you about what the airline executive said this week about masks on airplanes,” guest host Jon Karl said:

Several of the top, you know, CEOs of the top airlines said that on an airplane, you are actually safer than you are in an ICU, the protection with the filtration system they have. They were suggesting there really isn’t much of a need for a mask on an airplane. Are we going to get to the point where we won’t have to wear masks on airplanes?

“I don’t think so,” Fauci responded. “I think when you’re dealing with a closed space, even though the filtration is good, that you want to go that extra step.”

“When you have people, you know, you get a flight from Washington to San Francisco. It’s well over a five-hour flight, so even though you have a good filtration system, I still believe that masks are a prudent thing to do, and we should be doing it,” he added.

This month, Biden announced that his administration is extending the mask requirements for travel until March 18. It was originally slated to end January 18, 2022.