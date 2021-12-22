Joe Biden Again Tests Negative After Close Contact with Coronavirus

The White House said President Joe Biden again tested negative on Wednesday for coronavirus after coming into close contact with a person who later tested positive for coronavirus.

The president took the test Wednesday morning but went to an event on supply chains before knowing the results, he told reporters.

Biden came into contact with a mid-level staffer on Air Force One on Friday who tested positive for the virus on Monday after experiencing symptoms on Sunday.

The White House said Tuesday Biden got a test on Monday, which was also negative.

Both Biden and the infected staffer have received three doses of the vaccine shot.

The White House continued describing the president as “asymptomatic” even though he coughed repeatedly during a speech later in the afternoon.

“He’s asymptomatic. I spent several hours with him this morning and he is feeling great,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.