There have been over 230 expressway shootings in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago thus far in 2021.

NBC 5 reported there had been 233 such shootings by December 4, 2021, and another expressway shooting occurred Sunday in broad daylight.

Sunday’s expressway shooting took place on “Interstate 57 in the south suburbs,” leaving one person with life-threatening injures.

There were 128 expressway shootings in Chicago in 2020.

On December 17, 2021, Breitbart News observed that Lightfoot’s Chicago had witnessed over 800 homicides for the year.

HeyJackass.com points out that the total number of homicides in the city is now at 832, and 783 of those were carried out with a firearm.

Twenty-three people were shot, at least three of them fatally, over the most recent weekend in Lightfoot’s Chicago.

