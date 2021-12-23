Democrat Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) is one of the latest lawmakers to announce that he, too, has contracted the Chinese coronavirus right before the Christmas holiday, he revealed on Thursday.

“In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR tests, and last night I got bad news – I tested positive. I have minimal symptoms so far and am optimistic I will recover well after isolating and following CDC guidelines,” Coons announced, stating that he will likely “be wrestling with another holiday spent on Zoom and cancelled plans for travel or gathering.”

“As we deal with the sharp rise in Omicron cases here in Delaware and across the country, I urge you to get tested regularly, and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already,” he added, positioning it as doing “our part” in fighting the pandemic:

According to NBC News, Coons’ positive result makes him the 10th member of Congress to contract the virus this month alone.

On Wednesday, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) announced that he had contracted the virus, despite being vaccinated and boosted. He used the opportunity to urge others to get vaccinated and warned that “no one is immune” from the illness”:

Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) also announced this week that she, an individual who is also fully vaccinated and boosted, contracted the virus as well:

