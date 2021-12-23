Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) revealed on Wednesday that she has contracted the Chinese coronavirus despite being vaccinated and boosted. Schakowsky said she is experiencing a fever and feeling generally “ill.”

“As I mentioned in my weekly video, my husband Bob tested positive for COVID Friday. Yesterday I was having a bit of fever and feeling ill. After several negative tests in the days before, I tested positive for COVID last night. We are both vaccinated and received the booster,” she revealed on social media.

“We got tested when we felt something was off, and now we can prevent exposure to our family and loved ones. I implore you to do the same before holiday gatherings this week and next. Get tested if you feel sick or have been around someone who tests positive,” she said, echoing the calls of the Biden administration, which is pushing mass testing around the holiday season.

Like others who have contracted the virus despite wearing masks and getting the vaccine and booster shot, Schakowsky used the opportunity to urge Americans to get the jab and continue to wear a mask for their protection.

“I’m feeling ok, and quarantining with my husband and our dogs. Together, we can stop the spread by wearing masks, getting vaccinated and getting tested,” she said:

On Wednesday, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) also revealed that he has a breakthrough infection, although he said he is asymptomatic. He, too, used the opportunity to urge Americans to get vaccinated and boosted and attributed his mild case to his vaccine and booster shot:

Tonight, I received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. This is a breakthrough case, and I am asymptomatic. America is in a new phase of this pandemic. No one is immune. I urge anyone who has not done so to protect themselves by getting vaccinated and boosted.https://t.co/qWzFOT5BC6 — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) December 23, 2021