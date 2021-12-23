Majority Whip James Clyburn Reveals Coronavirus ‘Breakthrough Case’: ‘No One Is Immune’

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) on Wednesday revealed he has a breakthrough case of the Chinese coronavirus, meaning he contracted the virus despite being vaccinated, using the opportunity to warn Americans that “no one is immune” from the illness.

“Tonight, I received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. This is a breakthrough case, and I am asymptomatic,” he said in a statement, adding that “America is in a new phase of this pandemic.”

“No one is immune,” he warned, urging Americans to get both vaccinated and boosted:

 

During an appearance on MSNBC, Clyburn begged Americans to get tested, echoing the calls of the Biden administration.

“I’ve been tested. I have been vaccinated. I’ve gotten the booster. As experts have said, if you get the vaccinations, both of them and the booster, then this virus is no more than similar to a cold,” he said, explaining that it is what he has experienced so far:

This is far from the first high profile breakthrough case of the virus. This week, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) also revealed he contracted the virus despite being vaccinated and boosted. He used the opportunity to urge people to get the jabs as well:

