“After Fauci, next on my naughty list is our President. President Biden is now spreading his own version of holiday cheer by telling us all we are going to die,” Paul said, posting part of the statement from Biden, who warned the unvaccinated that they are “looking at a winter of severe illness and death.”

“That’s an interesting tactic, but thankfully I don’t think the President remembers he said it,” he continued:

Indeed, President Biden has continued to rail against unvaccinated Americans, and members of his administration have also echoed those sentiments.

“But it’s here now, and it’s spreading, and it’s going to increase … We are looking at a winter of severe illness and death for the unvaccinated – for themselves, their families and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm,” Biden said this week, asserting that those who are vaccinated and boosted are “protected from severe illness and death.”

White House COVID response coordinator Jeff Zients issued a similar warning.

“We are intent on not letting omicron disrupt work and school for the vaccinated. You’ve done the right thing, and we will get through this,” he said.

“For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm,” he continued.

Paul’s Twitter thread stood as part of his overreaching annual Festivus Report, which details billions in government waste. This year’s contained $52,598,515,585 in wasteful spending, including “a study of pigeons gambling on slot machines, giving kids junk food, and telling citizens of Vietnam not to burn their trash,” according to the report.