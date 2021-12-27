Even though President Joe Biden admitted “no federal solution” will halt the coronavirus, socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has called upon Congress to order the mass production of N95 masks.

In a tweet on Sunday, Bernie Sanders said the “rapidly spreading omicron” variant posed a threat so great that only N95 masks could save people.

“As we face the rapidly spreading omicron variant, we should remember that not all face masks are created equal,” he tweeted. “Congress must demand the mass production and distribution of N-95 masks, the most effective way to stop the spread of the Covid virus.”

As we face the rapidly spreading omicron variant, we should remember that not all face masks are created equal. Congress must demand the mass production and distribution of N-95 masks, the most effective way to stop the spread of the Covid virus. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 26, 2021

In another tweet on Sunday, Bernie used the pandemic to plug Medicare for All.

“This pandemic makes it clear how dysfunctional our healthcare system is. Not only do we pay the highest prices in the world, we can’t even produce the number of doctors and nurses that we desperately need,” he said. “Let us not give up the struggle for Medicare for All.”

This pandemic makes it clear how dysfunctional our healthcare system is. Not only do we pay the highest prices in the world, we can’t even produce the number of doctors and nurses that we desperately need. Let us not give up the struggle for Medicare for All. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 27, 2021

Bernie Sanders made his passionate plea for Congress to legislate the mass production of N95 masks just one day prior to President Joe Biden telling governors on a video call that “no federal solution” will stop the pandemic. The president said this just before taking off for his beach vacation.

“Thank you very much. Look, there is no federal solution,” Biden said. “This gets solved at a state level.”

Contrast the president’s statement on Monday to his previous vow to “shut down the virus” in 2020.

BIDEN, TODAY: “There is no federal solution” to COVID. BIDEN, 2020: “I’m going to shut down the virus.” pic.twitter.com/3d1RaHRcyX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 27, 2021

Despite vaccines and increased therapeutics, the coronavirus death toll under President Biden has surpassed the death toll under President Trump, who had limited therapeutics and no vaccine. The Washington Post even went as far to refer to the coronavirus as “Biden’s pandemic.”

“President Biden’s competent, ‘adult in the room’ approach to the pandemic has now killed nearly as many Americans as President Donald Trump’s pandemic infantilism,” noted Richard Morgan in early December.