Biden Chief-of-Staff Ron Klain Mocked After Sharing Article Saying 2021 ‘Not So Bad’

President Joe Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain drew a storm of mocking ridicule Monday when he shared an op-ed column that appeared to make light of the travails that have afflicted the past 12 months and was published beneath the headline, “Let’s be honest: 2021 wasn’t all bad.”

The article was written by Albert Hunt, the former editor of Bloomberg News, and published online by The Hill. Klein’s retweet was straight to the point:

A look back at 2021!https://t.co/HrYQR4BUNL — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) December 27, 2021

The replies on social media came thick and fast.

Way too tempting to respond to. — EndDiscriminationNow (@END_JRN) December 27, 2021

Tell that to the families of all the people that died from covid. — safety scrooge (@Lucypurr12) December 27, 2021

The almost universal theme from Americans who responded was to question whether the tweet was satire as the U.S. faces a surge in coronavirus cases caused by the omicron variant.

Others referenced the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, soaring gas prices, supply chain issues and crumbling public faith in Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris as evidence that Klain was far removed from the concerns of those living outside D.C. and its cosseted near environs.