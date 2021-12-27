Biden Chief-of-Staff Ron Klain Mocked After Sharing Article Saying 2021 ‘Not So Bad’

Ron Klain
(Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Simon Kent

President Joe Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain drew a storm of mocking ridicule Monday when he shared an op-ed column that appeared to  make light of the travails that have afflicted the past 12 months and was published beneath the headline, “Let’s be honest: 2021 wasn’t all bad.”

The article was written by Albert Hunt, the former editor of Bloomberg News, and published online by The Hill. Klein’s retweet was straight to the point:

The replies on social media came thick and fast.

The almost universal theme from Americans who responded was to question whether the tweet was satire as the U.S. faces a surge in coronavirus cases caused by the omicron variant.

Others referenced the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, soaring gas prices, supply chain issues and crumbling public faith in Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris as evidence that Klain was far removed from the concerns of those living outside D.C. and its cosseted near environs.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.