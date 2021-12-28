Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) suggested that “thousands” have likely died in the U.S. from the Chinese coronavirus because Dr. Anthony Fauci “deemphasized the idea that there are therapeutics,” focusing solely on vaccines.

Speaking to his father during an appearance on the Ron Paul Liberty Report, the senator said Fauci became a “force of his own” throughout the pandemic.

“I think Fauci is of the philosophy that vaccines are incredibly successful and are the way to go versus therapeutics, for example. So with regard to AIDS, he was involved as the AIDS epidemic came up, he wanted to develop a vaccine,” he continued, explaining there is nothing wrong with that.

“He wanted to develop a vaccine. Vaccines can be great for polio or smallpox or wonderful. It didn’t actually work for AIDS,” he continued, noting that some say that the emphasis on vaccines in that scenario hindered the therapeutics.”

“But the therapeutic angle ended up being the best, but he was biased towards the vaccine, and it’s the same way now.

“I would venture to say that thousands of people die in our country every month now from COVID because [Fauci] deemphasized the idea that there are therapeutics,” Paul continued:

Indeed, some states, such as Florida, have put an emphasis on coronavirus treatments such as monoclonal antibodies, which Paul praised in September.

“Recent data showed that monoclonal antibody treatment cuts the risk of death and hospitalization by 70% in high-risk patients and reduces the chance of infection among a household by 80%,” he wrote, explaining that the treatment was largely ignored by the mainstream media and adding that “misinformation still plagues government bureaucrats when discussing this scientifically-backed treatment.”