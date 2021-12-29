Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that he believes “nothing is more dangerous right now than the weaponization of the Justice Department against people who show up at school board meetings,” as it paves the way for broad targeting.

“I’m on the judiciary committee, I think nothing is more dangerous right now than the weaponization of the Justice Department against people who show up at school board meetings, because that paves the way for such a broad targeting, the likes of which we’ve never seen before,” Gaetz told Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow.

The congressman sat down with Marlow last week at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, where he talked about what he wants to see House Republicans do when they retake the majority after the 2022 midterm elections.

“I believe Republicans are going to re-take the majority, and I want to make sure we’re worthy of it, and that we have a plan and a strategy. So I would convert every committee in the Congress to an oversight committee — and I think every committee has an investigation they should be running,” he said.

“And this is a stark contrast to the Paul Ryan vision of a Republican majority with a Democrat president,” Gaetz continued.

In the Ryan years, they would pass all these bills, they would get Obama to veto them, and then they would claim that as some sort of moral victory. And then when we got power, and we had Trump in the White House — they wouldn’t put the same bills on Trump’s desk. So, I don’t want to go through the performative legislative practice. Joe Biden’s not going to sign any bill of consequence that we’d pass, and the Senate wouldn’t take it up anyway. So why not use the committee process to expose the truth to the American people, and how these terrible choices the Biden administration is making is actually making their lives worse.

“I would have the education committee looking into the Biden Center at UPenn,” the congressman further explained. “I would use our healthcare committees to get the bottom of the Wuhan Institute of Virology and their role in this virus.”

When it comes to President Joe Biden, Gaetz said, “he is obviously a man in decline, and he is overseeing a nation in decline.”

“And managed American decline is really a greater threat than some precipitous drop off the cliff. It would probably be further along in cycling him out and cycling in Kamala Harris in if she wasn’t such an embarrassment,” the congressman added.

Gaetz concluded by stating that America is “still a country worth all the fight we have.”

“There’s nowhere to go, there’s no distant land somewhere to convert to our purpose if we fail,” he added. “And so while we take some slings and arrows, it’ll be worth it when we save this great country.”