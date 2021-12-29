Wayne County, Illinois, sheriff’s deputy Sean Riley was shot and killed while responding to a “motorist assist” call near the Indiana state line at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Riley responded to the call on I-64 and “when another officer arrived on scene, Deputy Riley was discovered deceased at [the] location,” Tri-State Homepage reported.

Riley’s police vehicle was gone when the second officer arrived as well. The police vehicle was later located abandoned on I-64.

At 1:31 p.m. local time Indiana State Police announced they had a suspect in custody in connection with Riley’s shooting death:

Wayne County Illinois Shooting Update: Police have the suspect in custody. Police are not looking for any other suspects at this time. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) December 29, 2021

The suspect in Riley’s death is believed to have “carjacked a victim at a QuikTrip gas station about two hours later,” WSILTV reported. The victim was shot but his injuries are non-life-threatening.

