Illinois Sheriff's Deputy Shot, Killed While Responding to 'Motorist Assist' Call

Wayne County Sheriff's Department
Wayne County Sheriff's Department
AWR Hawkins

Wayne County, Illinois, sheriff’s deputy Sean Riley was shot and killed while responding to a “motorist assist” call near the Indiana state line at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Riley responded to the call on I-64 and “when another officer arrived on scene, Deputy Riley was discovered deceased at [the] location,” Tri-State Homepage reported.

Riley’s police vehicle was gone when the second officer arrived as well. The police vehicle was later located abandoned on I-64.

Deputy Sean Riley. End of Watch: December 29,2021

Posted by Wayne County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

At 1:31 p.m. local time Indiana State Police announced they had a suspect in custody in connection with Riley’s shooting death:

The suspect in Riley’s death is believed to have “carjacked a victim at a QuikTrip gas station about two hours later,” WSILTV reported. The victim was shot but his injuries are non-life-threatening.

